UrduPoint.com

A Quarter Of LA Police Could Be Sacked Over Covid Shot Mandate: Sheriff

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:30 AM

A quarter of LA police could be sacked over Covid shot mandate: sheriff

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :More than a quarter of staff in the United States' largest sheriff's department could lose their jobs for refusing to comply with Covid-19 vaccine mandates, the sheriff said Tuesday.

Just half of Los Angeles County Sheriff employees are fully vaccinated, a month after local rules came into force requiring that they get the shot or potentially face the sack.

The reluctance is a common theme among law enforcement personnel across the United States, where skepticism over vaccines is rife, despite solid scientific evidence of their safety and efficacy.

"Imagine what would happen if every one of these (people) were terminated," Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a press conference in Los Angeles.

"What would the department look like?" "Sadly," he said, the executive order is "actually disrupting our ability to provide public safety services." Villanueva called for the mandate to be dropped.

Villanueva -- who faces re-election next year -- said less than 52 percent of his staff -- including civilian personnel -- were fully vaccinated.

That figure falls to 43 percent among police officers alone.

"A lot of this is driven by people who just don't have faith in the vaccine. Some of it is driven by a political ideology. Some of might be irrational. Some people have legitimate reasons why they don't trust the vaccine.

"In this profession, which tends to be dominated by people that have more conservative leaning, this is what you expect," he said.

The Los Angeles County board of Supervisors, which oversees the sheriff department's 16,000 staff, said in August that all employees had to register their vaccine status.

Board members have criticized Villanueva, accusing him of failing to show leadership and not encouraging his deputies to be vaccinated.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said Tuesday that Villanueva should fall into line.

"Instead of implementing LA County's vaccine mandate -- like every other county department has done successfully -- he is putting both his deputies and the public they come face-to-face with every day at unnecessary risk.

"What we need from the sheriff right now is leadership, for once." Vaccine mandates and other disease mitigation strategies, like masks, are a political flashpoint in America, with Republicans generally opposing them, citing personal freedom arguments.

The attitude is particularly entrenched among law enforcement officers, despite the toll Covid-19 has taken on police forces.

Some 258 police officers have died from coronavirus in 2021 -- five times the number who have been shot dead, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks deaths in the line of duty.

New York City last month ordered all police officers to get jabbed, or face losing their jobs.

In the third-largest US city, Chicago, several thousand officers face being placed on unpaid leave after refusing to disclose their vaccine status.

Los Angeles Sheriff's department is responsible for law enforcement in an area where around 10 million people live.

More than 63 percent of the county's general population is fully vaccinated, according to figures from the Los Angeles Times.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Los Angeles Villanueva Angeles York Chicago United States August All From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2021

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

9 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

10 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.