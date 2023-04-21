UrduPoint.com

A Real Gem: In Bahrain, Only Natural Pearls Will Do

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 08:40 AM

A real gem: in Bahrain, only natural pearls will do

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Customers at a Bahrain jewellery store study displays of pearls that are, unusually, 100 percent natural -- the result of attempts to preserve a centuries-old industry.

While rare elsewhere, natural pearls prised from seabed oysters by divers are the only variety produced in the Gulf kingdom, which is fiercely proud of its pearling tradition.

Bahrain, a tiny island state neighbouring Qatar, is the sole country worldwide to have banned the cultivation of artificial pearls, which have flooded the market since the 1920s.

"We can't mass-produce," said Faten Mattar, who works at the family-run jewellery shop.

It can take up to five years to complete one strand of a necklace by sourcing pearls directly from divers, she said, admitting it is "a challenge".

And larger pieces, which can go for up to $25,000, might take more than a decade to complete.

But with no two natural pearls identical, Mattar said that was part of the appeal.

"Each person... who owns or gets a piece of jewellery that contains natural pearls knows no one else has the same." Mattar is one of the first women to work in a family business which was established more than two centuries ago, making it one of the oldest in Bahrain.

Pearls adorn bracelets, necklaces, cufflinks and other items in the small store.

"One of our goals... is to make pearls more attainable for everyone, so we created different lines instead of having just big pieces," she explained, mentioning designs for men and "daily jewellery for a younger crowd".

