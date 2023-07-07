Open Menu

A Silver Medal For Saudi Shooting In The Arab Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Algiers, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi shooter Ali Abdul Ghani won the first Saudi medal in the 15th Arab Games, which is currently being held in Algeria, achieving the silver medal in the javelin throw competition after he threw a distance of 73.54 meters on the penultimate day of the athletics competitions in the session.

The Saudi team, in the handball competitions, defeated its Iraqi counterpart in its first match in the championship, with a score of 32-25, and in the moving chairs competitions, the Saudi team defeated its Libyan counterpart, 72-27, in the match hosted by the Staoueli Hall in Algiers.

The Saudi national badminton team, Yazan Al-Sayegh and Moaz Al-Ghamdi, qualified for the 16th round, which will be held today, in the Oval Hall in Algiers, after the team defeated Qatari Saud Al-Abdul-Karim with a score of 2/0, while Moaz Al-Ghamdi qualified after the withdrawal of his Algerian counterpart, Mustafa Kessari.

The Saudi hurdles athlete Mohammed Al-Amard, qualified for the 400m hurdles final, which will be held today, at the track and field of the Olympic Stadium in the Algerian city of Oran, at the end of the game's competitions. Al-Amard finished fourth with a time of 52.65 seconds in the semi-finals of the race that took place yesterday, Thursday.

