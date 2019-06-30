A three day painting exhibition concludes at PNCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :A three day national painting exhibition Sunday concluded after a successful display at PNCA organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The last day of the exhibition was attributed to public display so the locals can come and enjoy the paintings by students from 24 universities across the country themed around interfaith harmony and religious tolerance.

Talking to APP, PNCA Director VAD, Amna Pataudi said this exhibition received over 3000 entries from across the country and a jury of distinguished judges selected the best among them for display at PNCA.

She said universities that participated in this event included National College of Arts Rawalpindi, Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi, Institute of Arts and Designs University Jamshoro, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Quetta and Karachi school of Arts.

The exhibition attracted crowds of art enthusiasts who expressed profound appreciation for the talent, drive and imagination of the young artists, who gave out important messages for peace, harmony and resilience against extremism through the paint and brush.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan.

Conceived and executed under PPC's District Level Engagement Program (DLEP), the exhibition highlighted the need for intervention in four thematic areas; promoting safer charity, interfaith harmony, tolerance and enhancing resilience in the society to prevail in the long fight against violent extremism.