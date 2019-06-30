UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Three Day Painting Exhibition Concludes At PNCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:40 PM

A three day painting exhibition concludes at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :A three day national painting exhibition Sunday concluded after a successful display at PNCA organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The last day of the exhibition was attributed to public display so the locals can come and enjoy the paintings by students from 24 universities across the country themed around interfaith harmony and religious tolerance.

Talking to APP, PNCA Director VAD, Amna Pataudi said this exhibition received over 3000 entries from across the country and a jury of distinguished judges selected the best among them for display at PNCA.

She said universities that participated in this event included National College of Arts Rawalpindi, Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi, Institute of Arts and Designs University Jamshoro, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Quetta and Karachi school of Arts.

The exhibition attracted crowds of art enthusiasts who expressed profound appreciation for the talent, drive and imagination of the young artists, who gave out important messages for peace, harmony and resilience against extremism through the paint and brush.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan.

Conceived and executed under PPC's District Level Engagement Program (DLEP), the exhibition highlighted the need for intervention in four thematic areas; promoting safer charity, interfaith harmony, tolerance and enhancing resilience in the society to prevail in the long fight against violent extremism.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Quetta Fatima Jinnah Sardar Bahadur Khan Young Rawalpindi Jamshoro Women Sunday Event From Best

Recent Stories

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

10 minutes ago

PM Imran forms Pakistan’s first ever youth counc ..

10 minutes ago

Gas prices increased significantly, notification i ..

1 hour ago

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani s ..

1 hour ago

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

2 hours ago

ADFD allocates AED1.8 million to support biologica ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.