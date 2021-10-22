A two-day 'Folk Camp' starts from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The two-day 'Folk Camp' will start from October 23-24 at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Versa Talha Ali said that holding such events would boost the confidence level of the youth so that they could discover nature and reveal their hidden talents.

He said that the main objective of the folk camp, which includes musical concerts, bonfires, outside camping, etc., is to promote cultural activities among people from different walks of life.

He said that Lok Camp would provide relief to the people in case of such an epidemic situation and they could enjoy maintaining standard operating procedures (SOPs).

