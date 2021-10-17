UrduPoint.com

A Two-day 'Folk Camp' To Start From Oct 23

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

A two-day 'Folk Camp' to start from Oct 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A two-days 'Folk Camp' will be starting from October 23-24 at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said organizing such kinds of events would enhance confidence level among youth to be able to explore nature and showcase their hidden talent.

Talha briefed that the main objective of Folk camp including musical concerts, bonfires, outside camping etc is to promote cultural activities among people from different walks of life.

Talha said Folk camp would give relief to the people in such pandemic situation and they could enjoy with maintaining standard operating procedures (SOPs).

/395

Related Topics

October From

Recent Stories

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

4 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: G ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General

19 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.