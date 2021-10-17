A two-day 'Folk Camp' to start from Oct 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A two-days 'Folk Camp' will be starting from October 23-24 at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said organizing such kinds of events would enhance confidence level among youth to be able to explore nature and showcase their hidden talent.

Talha briefed that the main objective of Folk camp including musical concerts, bonfires, outside camping etc is to promote cultural activities among people from different walks of life.

Talha said Folk camp would give relief to the people in such pandemic situation and they could enjoy with maintaining standard operating procedures (SOPs).

