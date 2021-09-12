UrduPoint.com

A Two-days 'Traveling Bus Painting Project' Concludes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

A two-days 'Traveling Bus Painting Project' concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A two-days "Traveling Bus Painting Project" concluded on Sunday at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) aiming to promote Art and Culture of both countries(Pakistan-Australia) by involving our youth to participate in this Bus Painting Project.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, "The designs on the buses draw parallels between the climate and landscape of Australia and Pakistan".

He said the historic and cultural landmarks used, including Badshahi Mosque Lahore, K-2, Uluru, Sydney Opera House, Three Sisters, Sydney Harbour Bridge, represent the cultural diversity and rich history of both countries.

Adding the design elements on the two sides of the bus painted as day and night scenes representing the colloquialism of 'Down Under' and the different time zones and opposite seasons in Australia and Pakistan.

Waves, water, and rain a common theme connecting all designs. They represent the importance of coastal lines in both countries and the similarities and parallels between the climate and water resources of the two countries.

There are also trees and animals that are seen as iconic of Australia, in Pakistan e.g. Kangaroo and Australian cows (most Muslim countries including Pakistan get their beef from Australia, which is a global leader in beef production).

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Australia Water Sydney Sunday Mosque Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

51 minutes ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.