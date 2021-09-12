A two-days 'Traveling Bus Painting Project' concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A two-days "Traveling Bus Painting Project" concluded on Sunday at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) aiming to promote Art and Culture of both countries(Pakistan-Australia) by involving our youth to participate in this Bus Painting Project.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, "The designs on the buses draw parallels between the climate and landscape of Australia and Pakistan".

He said the historic and cultural landmarks used, including Badshahi Mosque Lahore, K-2, Uluru, Sydney Opera House, Three Sisters, Sydney Harbour Bridge, represent the cultural diversity and rich history of both countries.

Adding the design elements on the two sides of the bus painted as day and night scenes representing the colloquialism of 'Down Under' and the different time zones and opposite seasons in Australia and Pakistan.

Waves, water, and rain a common theme connecting all designs. They represent the importance of coastal lines in both countries and the similarities and parallels between the climate and water resources of the two countries.

There are also trees and animals that are seen as iconic of Australia, in Pakistan e.g. Kangaroo and Australian cows (most Muslim countries including Pakistan get their beef from Australia, which is a global leader in beef production).

