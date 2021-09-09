A two-days 'Traveling Bus Painting Project' kicks off tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A two-days "Traveling Bus Painting Project" will be starting from Sep 10 (Friday-Saturday) at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) aiming to promote Art and Culture of both countries(Pakistan-Austrailia) by involving our youth to participate in this Bus Painting Project.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, "The designs on the buses draw parallels between the climate and landscape of Australia and Pakistan".

He said the historic and cultural landmarks used, including Badshahi Mosque Lahore, K-2, Uluru, Sydney Opera House, Three Sisters, Sydney Harbour Bridge, represent the cultural diversity and rich history of both countries.

Adding the design elements on the two sides of the bus will be painted as day and night scenes representing the colloquialism of 'Down Under' and the different times zones and opposite seasons in Australia and Pakistan.

Waves, water and rain will be a common theme connecting all designs. They represent the importance of coastal lines in both countries and the similarities and parallels between the climate and water resources of the two countries.

There are also trees and animals that are seen as iconic of Australia, in Pakistan e.g. Kangroo and Australian cows (most Muslim countries including Pakistan get their beef from Australia, that is a global leader in beef production).

Talha bring about the symbolic importance of the designs use of cactus is also symbolic, representing the resilience and endurance of the people of Australia and Pakistan. The plant is widely used in art as a symbol of resilience, that can stand up to the test of times and can thrive in harsh conditions.

The design on the back represents Sydney Harbour 'Bridge' connecting (the famous mountains of) Pakistan and Australia (The Three Sisters and K-2).

The use of stars draw on the seven stars and the (crescent) star in Australian and Pakistani flags respectively.

The flag ribbons on the front design will be painted as with Jacaranda and Jasmine flowers on design 2. Jasmin being the national symbol of Pakistan and Jacaranda as an icon of Australia.

Other than similar weather conditions, raindrops in the maps symbolize good prospect in future, which is the focus of the rear design of the buses.

