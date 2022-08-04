UrduPoint.com

A Wary Kenya Gears Up For Tense Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 11:10 AM

A wary Kenya gears up for tense election

Nairobi, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Millions of Kenyans head to the polls next Tuesday, with two political veterans locked in a fierce battle for the presidency.

Memories of violence during previous elections loom large, and the country is grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, widening inequality and a crippling drought.

Four candidates are vying for the top job, with a tight race between frontrunners Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, the opposition leader now backed by the ruling party.

Campaigning has been dominated by mud-slinging, fake news and the practice of showering prospective voters with freebies including umbrellas, groceries and cash.

There is speculation Kenya may have its first presidential run-off, and concerns are mounting that if losing candidates challenge the results, the discord could erupt into street violence.

"It's very hard to say who will win the election because it's a toss-up on whoever can... be more emotionally attractive" to voters, said Macharia Munene, professor of history at Nairobi's United States International University.

The leading contenders are familiar faces: Odinga, 77, served as prime minister from 2008 to 2013 and Ruto, 55, became deputy president in 2013.

But Ruto -- long cast as President Uhuru Kenyatta's successor -- saw his ambitions thwarted when his boss shook hands with longtime rival Odinga in 2018.

Kenyatta, who has served two terms and cannot run again, has thrown his weight behind Odinga for August 9, giving him access to the ruling Jubilee party's powerful election machinery.

The handshake however dealt a blow to Odinga's anti-establishment credentials, prompting suggestions he had effectively bartered away his autonomy in exchange for Kenyatta's support.

Joining the presidential contest are lawyers David Mwaure and George Wajackoyah -- the latter an eccentric former spy who wants to legalise marijuana.

Kenyans will also choose senators, governors, lawmakers, woman representatives and some 1,500 county officials.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Exchange Lawyers Drought Job Nairobi David George United States Kenya May August Women 2018 From Top Race Weight Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation wo ..

PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

10 hours ago
 Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

10 hours ago
 Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Sq ..

Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Squash event

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.