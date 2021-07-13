UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Week On, 17 Still Missing After Landslides In Japan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

A week on, 17 still missing after landslides in Japan

JAPAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Seventeen people remain missing in Japan more than a week after massive landslides swept through the coastal city of Atami, local media reported on Tuesday.

Around 10 people have been confirmed dead so far since the devastating landslides on July 3, while some 1,500 rescue personnel have been engaged in scouring the debris of the destroyed houses and the mounds of mud and rock, according to the public broadcaster NHK news.

Around 130 homes and buildings were washed away in the landslides triggered by torrential rainfall in the resort city, located some 90 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of the capital Tokyo.

Authorities are using heavy machinery to remove debris from roads, with some areas now accessible. However, police, firefighters and self-defense personnel "are digging by hand, as the roads are narrow and mud remains piled high in many places," the report added.

The Meteorological department has predicted seasonal rains from Tuesday to Wednesday.Many residents have temporarily shifted out of the city due to the threat of more landslides and to allow unhindered rescue operations.Local authorities had to abort plans to return the residents after safety concerns were raised.

Related Topics

Dead Police Tokyo Japan July Media From Rains

Recent Stories

PSL faces difficulties in scheduling next season

25 minutes ago

Sri Lanka administers over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccin ..

45 minutes ago

Clashes in refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray: huma ..

45 minutes ago

Formula One star Norris 'shaken' after Euro final ..

45 minutes ago

Pak-Uzbekistan negotiate to enhance cooperation in ..

45 minutes ago

650,000 saplings to be planted in Sialkot

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.