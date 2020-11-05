(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A new study says a woman's place might never have been at home to begin with.

Scientists said Wednesday they had discovered the 9,000-year-old remains of a young woman in the Peruvian Andes alongside a well-stocked big game hunting toolkit.

Based on a further analysis of 27 individuals at burial sites with similar tools, a team led by Randall Haas at the University of California, Davis concluded that between 30 to 50 percent of hunters in the Americas during this period may have been women.

The paper, published in the journal Science Advances, contradicts the prevalent notion that in hunter-gatherer societies, the hunters were mainly men and the gatherers were mainly women.

"I think it tells us that for at least some portion of human prehistory, that assumption was inaccurate," Haas told AFP.

He added that the results "highlight the disparities in labor practice today, in terms of things like gender pay gaps, titles, and rank. The results really underscore that there may be nothing 'natural' about those disparities." The skeletal remains of six people including two hunters were discovered in 2018 by Haas and members of the local Mulla Fasiri community at Wilamaya Patjxa, an important archaeological site in highland Peru.

Analysis of the hunters' bone structure as well as biological molecules called peptides in their tooth enamel allowed scientists to identify one as a 17- to 19-year-old female, and the second as a 25- to 30-year-old male.

Excavating the teen's burial site was particularly "interesting and exciting" for the team, said Haas.

As they dug, they uncovered an array of hunting and animal processing tools that provided strong evidence for her hunter status.

These included stone projectile points for felling large animals, a knife and flakes of rock for removing internal organs, and tools for scraping and tanning hides.

The artifacts were likely placed together in a perishable container like a leather bag.

According to the paper, the teen, dubbed "WMP6" by the scientists, would have used a weapon called an "atlatl," a spear throwing lever that allowed our ancient ancestors to throw spears much further.

Her main prey at the time would have been species like the vicuna, a wild ancestor of the alpaca, and Andean deer.