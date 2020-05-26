UrduPoint.com
A World Redrawn: Egypt Historian Khaled Fahmy Sees Rising Surveillance State

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :State surveillance is on the rise globally as governments such as Egypt's take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, warns exiled historian and intellectual Khaled Fahmy.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, states have used phone apps and other high-tech measures to monitor the spread of the disease, and in some cases deployed drones and troops to enforce strict curfews and lockdowns.

"How this will pan out, not only in Egypt but elsewhere ... in how governments will be able to monitor citizens' mobility and physical activities is very alarming," Fahmy told AFP in an online interview.

"The fear is: once granted, these rights given to the government will be very difficult to revoke once the crisis is over," said the Egyptian professor who has previously also taught at Princeton University.

Fahmy, 56, who has written extensively about plagues in the middle East, also has a knack for finding himself in the midst of key historical moments, having moved back to Cairo months before the 2011 popular revolution, which he wholeheartedly embraced.

He has lived abroad since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power in 2014 and has observed the global pandemic from the English city of Cambridge, where he is a professor of Middle East history.

He says his top concern now is that, as many countries start re-opening their borders, their citizens will be subjected to ever more rigorous forms of governmental scrutiny.

