A world redrawn: pandemic sees 'true sisterhood' emerge says Rosanna Arquette

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Rosanna Arquette, the US actress ("Desperately Seeking Susan," "Pulp Fiction") and #MeToo campaigner, spoke to AFP from her Los Angeles home about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

What is your favorite activity during this crisis? "I'm really getting into cooking, a lot -- so cooking meals and not wasting anything... For some reason I have a pretty good knack of just throwing stuff together and it tastes pretty yummy.

"It's kind of soothing and it feels good... I spent a lot of time in restaurants for years. Just to be able to just cook for my husband... it's really been good.

"I'm washing a lot of dishes, cleaning the house, doing laundry, it's been great. I'm not complaining about it, it feels real and what you're supposed to do." What has this pandemic taught you? "My impatience, learning that I'm really impatient. There's a lot of sadness that I have on many issues. And learning how to accept things within myself and with others, and patience with others and forgiveness, and letting go of resentment. All that.

"I'm wearing this T-shirt today. It says 'Courage.' You know, the courage to change. That's a spiritual aspect in life, the courage to change, which I think we all need right now." How has it changed us? "It's extraordinary how many people are coming together and helping others... Everybody making masks, sending them to people, we're seeing community come together, our communities coming together, in a true brother and sisterhood.

"I don't think this is ever going to be over. The world is never going to be the same after this. America will never be the same after this. We're not going back to the old ways." What solutions would you like to see after the pandemic is over? "We're seeing that big money rules everything, and that very well may continue.

But so many human beings are seeing that this is just not fair. It's unfair on every level.

"And I believe that the young people that are coming up are going to be voting. And we're going to get rid of these people that are so fascist (in) government." How will it affect the entertainment industry? "I think streaming will be the new way. As we had streaming for music, it's happening with movies and television. I know the academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just changed it so films that premiere on streaming... will be eligible to be voted for Oscars. That's starting to happen slowly but surely.

"I love seeing a movie in a movie theater, and I'm sure a lot of people too, but do you feel safe?" Which leaders have handled the crisis best? "We've handled this so poorly in America, the pandemic -- we didn't have an incredible president like (Prime Minister Jacinda) Ardern in New Zealand. We handled this in such a terrible way that now it will spread and kill, I think, millions. It's terrifying.

"Women are powerful. They're smart. And they're mothers. And so they have a natural instinct to protect, and immediately take care." How will it affect #MeToo? "You're seeing a huge (effort) to take it down, cast doubt. It's just happening every minute.

"But I will always listen to any survivor who feels that they have been wronged and raped. I believe in investigating it thoroughly and all that. And I'm voting for Biden.

"People are threatened by the #MeToo movement. There's been a lot of good that has come from it, great good has come from it, where people are able to speak and be heard.

"Let's hope that every single human being learns something from this and comes out better for it."