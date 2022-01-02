UrduPoint.com

A Year After Capitol Siege, US Democracy Still Faces Test

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 09:00 AM

A year after Capitol siege, US democracy still faces test

Washington, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :One year after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and shut down Congress, Americans still await a reckoning on the unprecedented challenge to the country's democracy.

Was it a simple protest-turned-riot? An insurrection? A coup attempt plotted by Trump? Videos from January 6, 2021 bear witness to the violence wrought in the former president's name.

Attackers are seen beating security officers with iron bars and clubs. A policeman is crushed in a doorway, howling in pain.

Rioters clad in assault gear chant "Hang Mike Pence," while the vice president and Democratic and Republican lawmakers flee.

A woman is fatally shot in a Capitol hallway.

Americans were stunned by the hours-long assault, and so was much of the world, accustomed to seeing the United States as a model of stable democracy.

One year later, the brazen attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from taking office after his victory in the November 2020 presidential election needs an accounting.

"Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach our Capitol, the citadel of our democracy," Biden said in July.

"This was not dissent. It was disorder. It posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive."

