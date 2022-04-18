UrduPoint.com

A Year After Chad Coup, Junta's Promises Start To Fade

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

A year after Chad coup, junta's promises start to fade

Libreville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Prospects of a swift return to civilian rule in Chad seem to be fading nearly a year after the son of the country's veteran leader took the helm after his father died fighting rebels.

The international community, led by France, swiftly endorsed Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, a 37-year-old four-star general, after Idriss Deby senior's dramatic demise.

Both his father's death and his son's succession as "transitional" leader at the head of a 15-member junta were announced on April 20 2021 -- a day that deeply shook the volatile Sahel region.

Previous coups in other countries in the region had triggered a stern response from France and the international community.

But Chad -- a key ally in the fight against jihad insurgents -- escaped any such retribution. The younger Deby was immediately embraced as Chad's interim leader.

His first acts were to dissolve parliament, sack the government and repeal the constitution.

He promised to hold "free and democratic elections" after an 18-month "transition" -- a period that could be extended once -- and vowed not to stand in the future presidential ballot.

Related Topics

Jihad Parliament France Died Chad April From Government

Recent Stories

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 6 ..

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 600m to 750 million for 2022-23 ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuan ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuance of passport to Nawaz Sharif ..

5 minutes ago
 Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

5 minutes ago
 Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts i ..

Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts in Supplies to France - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyr ..

Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Rs 12 bln being spent on various development proje ..

Rs 12 bln being spent on various development projects of Islamia University of B ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.