Libreville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Prospects of a swift return to civilian rule in Chad seem to be fading nearly a year after the son of the country's veteran leader took the helm after his father died fighting rebels.

The international community, led by France, swiftly endorsed Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, a 37-year-old four-star general, after Idriss Deby senior's dramatic demise.

Both his father's death and his son's succession as "transitional" leader at the head of a 15-member junta were announced on April 20 2021 -- a day that deeply shook the volatile Sahel region.

Previous coups in other countries in the region had triggered a stern response from France and the international community.

But Chad -- a key ally in the fight against jihad insurgents -- escaped any such retribution. The younger Deby was immediately embraced as Chad's interim leader.

His first acts were to dissolve parliament, sack the government and repeal the constitution.

He promised to hold "free and democratic elections" after an 18-month "transition" -- a period that could be extended once -- and vowed not to stand in the future presidential ballot.