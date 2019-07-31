UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Year After Mnangagwa's Election, Old Woes Haunt Zimbabwe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:40 AM

A year after Mnangagwa's election, old woes haunt Zimbabwe

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Langton Chiwocha chose Emmerson Mnangagwa among 23 candidates in Zimbabwe's presidential elections a year ago.

Today he says he deeply regrets his choice.

"We had high expectations as many promises were made, but things have turned worse since the elections," Chiwocha told AFP.

"I wish I could take back my vote, or maybe I shouldn't have bothered to vote at all." Mnangagwa, 76, who took over from long-time autocrat Robert Mugabe, went into the July 30 2018 elections vowing to revive Zimbabwe's sickly economy, end cash shortages, mend fences with former western allies and lure foreign investors.

Chiwocha, who holds a business studies diploma from a college in the capital Harare, says his hopes have been cruelly dashed.

"I graduated in 2012 and I have not had a job. I thought after winning the elections, Mnangagwa would fix the economy and all who had qualifications would get jobs.

" But within months of Mnangagwa's election, the ghosts of Zimbabwe's economic past returned: severe power rationing and shortages of fuel, bread, medicine and other basics.

In June this year, the annual inflation rate hit a decade-high 175 percent. Memories revived of the terrifying hyperinflation that reached 500 billion percent in 2009, wiping out savings and wrecking the economy.

That episode ended when the US Dollar became the national currency, replacing the Zimbabwean dollar, which had been proudly introduced upon independence in 1980.

But in June, Zimbabwe in theory ended the use of greenbacks, replacing them with "bond notes" and electronic RTGS Dollars, which would combine to become a new Zimbabwe dollar, a Currency that has yet to be introduced in paper form.

Related Topics

Election Business Dollar Vote Job Independence Harare Zimbabwe June July 2018 All From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Advisory Council for the Arabic Language reviews e ..

9 hours ago

Increase in revenue generation cannot be done at c ..

10 hours ago

"Paigham-e-Pakistan" depicts Islam's narrative on ..

10 hours ago

Govt developing uniform certification regime: Shaf ..

10 hours ago

Zero tolerance policy to be adopted for eradicatio ..

10 hours ago

'Amateur' Capital One hack stuns security communit ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.