A year before 2020 election, a divided and 'angry' America

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :America on Sunday kicks off the one-year countdown to Election Day 2020, with President Donald Trump betting an "angry" Republican surge can deliver him a second term, as the Democratic battle to win back the White House heats up.

The building political clash -- dramatically fueled by the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into Trump -- appears to virtually guarantee another year of sharp division in a nation long weary of such drama.

Polls suggest the country couldn't be much more divided.

The latest projection from a University of Virginia political science team points to a dead-even 2020 race, with each party leading in states totaling 248 electoral college votes, 22 short of the 270 needed for election.

The division is reflected in the House, where the vote Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry passed almost entirely on party lines -- more partisan than any of the three previous impeachment votes in US history.