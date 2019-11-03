UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Year Before 2020 Election, A Divided And 'angry' America

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 10:40 AM

A year before 2020 election, a divided and 'angry' America

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :America on Sunday kicks off the one-year countdown to Election Day 2020, with President Donald Trump betting an "angry" Republican surge can deliver him a second term, as the Democratic battle to win back the White House heats up.

The building political clash -- dramatically fueled by the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into Trump -- appears to virtually guarantee another year of sharp division in a nation long weary of such drama.

Polls suggest the country couldn't be much more divided.

The latest projection from a University of Virginia political science team points to a dead-even 2020 race, with each party leading in states totaling 248 electoral college votes, 22 short of the 270 needed for election.

The division is reflected in the House, where the vote Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry passed almost entirely on party lines -- more partisan than any of the three previous impeachment votes in US history.

Related Topics

Election Vote White House Trump Virginia Sunday 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

9 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.