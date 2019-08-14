UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A$AP Rocky Convicted Of Assault, Gets Suspended Sentence

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

A$AP Rocky convicted of assault, gets suspended sentence

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A Stockholm court on Wednesday convicted US rapper A$AP Rocky of assault and handed him a suspended sentence over a street brawl in June, a case that outraged fans and sparked a diplomatic spat with US President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two members of his entourage were found guilty of assaulting a 19-year-old in a fight in central Stockholm on June 30.

The three, who were in the Swedish capital for a concert, "assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground. The artist has also thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on his arm," the court wrote in its verdict, rejecting the defence's argument of self-defence.

The three were "not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defence", the court said.

Mayers was not present in Stockholm for the verdict.

Related Topics

Trump Stockholm June Allied Rental Modarba Court

Recent Stories

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

27 minutes ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

42 minutes ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

42 minutes ago

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.