Abascal Ascendant As Catalan Crisis Fuels Spain's Far Right

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Abascal ascendant as Catalan crisis fuels Spain's far right

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :With his rallying cry of "Spaniards first" and untempered rage against those betraying the unity of Spain, Santiago Abascal has managed to turn the Catalan crisis into political capital that has fuelled the rise of his far-right Vox.

Sporting an impeccably-trimmed beard and with a piercing stare, Abascal has become the poster boy for the resurgent far right which in the past year has made significant political inroads following decades on the margins after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

And on Sunday, he scored his biggest triumph yet as Vox surged in the election to become Spain's third-largest party with 52 of the parliament's 350 seats.

It was a stunning victory for a party that made its parliamentary debut in April after winning 24 seats.

"Eleven months ago, we had no representation.. today we are the third political force in Spain," he boomed at a victorious celebration in the Spanish capital after Vox more than doubled its parliamentary presence.

Launched in 2014 by Abascal and a handful of others from the hardline fringe of the rightwing Popular Party, Vox struggled to gain traction at first, attracting only a smattering of voters with its ultra-conservative stance on immigration, gender violence and traditional family values.

A media-savvy operator who comes across as courteous and affable while deftly parrying difficult questions, it is Abascal's tough line on the Catalan separatist crisis and his impassioned defence of Spain's unity that has drawn growing support.

"I'm not a xenophobe," said Abascal, smiling and joking as he appeared on a popular Spanish talk show that was watched by 4.7 million viewers in which he called for the expulsion of unaccompanied immigrant minors.

"I'm an open and tolerant person."

