UrduPoint.com

Abdi Strikes First Olympic Blow For Saudi Arabia In Ski Quest

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Abdi strikes first Olympic blow for Saudi Arabia in ski quest

Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :An Olympic alpine ski racer from Saudi Arabia might read like a misnomer, but Fayik Abdi defied the odds by achieving just that on Sunday.

Just a year after taking up racing, Abdi successfully competed in the men's giant slalom at the Beijing Games in the first step to what he hopes will be an Arab revolution of the truly snowy kind.

Abdi is the sole representative from the Gulf kingdom, not known so much for its mountain pistes as the vast hinterlands of the Empty Quarter, the vast Rub' al-Khali desert in the southern part of the Arabian Peninsula.

The 24-year-old's introduction to skiing, needless to say, did not start in his homeland, but instead Lebanon, where he spent many winters as a child.

Winter camps in Switzerland followed before Abdi upped sticks in 2016 to the US state of Utah, where he further honed his skills.

He graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City four years later, returning home "hoping to make a connection between skiing and Saudi Arabia".

Abdi said he was approached by authorities in the new city of Neom, in northwestern Saudi Arabia on the border with Jordan, to test snow conditions ahead of the construction of a ski resort in mountains there.

"I could never imagine I would be able to ski in Saudi Arabia," said Abdi, who last year was fast-tracked by the country's wintersports federation for participation at these Games, taking part in qualifying races in Austria, Sweden, Italy and Montenegro.

"I lived in Saudi for 10 years and Saudi does have snow, we just don't have enough snow to be maintained for skiing." To compensate, two huge indoor ski complexes are planned for the capital Riyadh and the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

"But they are building something similar to this (Yanqing) in the north-west of Saudi. I was there, I have already skied in Saudi, so it's definitely possible." - Finishing 'a plus' - In testing conditions including heavy snowfall and limited visibility, Abdi finished 51st out of 54 finishers in the first leg of the giant slalom.

Thirty-three racers failed to finish.

He successfully made it down the second leg, as eight more skiers fell to the wayside, eventually finishing 44th, more than 37 seconds slower than the gold medal winner from Switzerland, Marco Odermatt.

"Our goal wasn't just to finish, our goal was to ski as best as we could," Abdi said.

"I am happy I tried my best. It could have gone better for sure. The fact we finished is definitely a plus." The Saudi insisted his result was much more than an individual goal.

"I don't want it to be about me, I want it to be about Saudi and inspiring and encouraging Saudis to do what they love and to find a passion," he said.

"I am really proud to be here representing Saudi and I think this is a sign of the direction Saudi is moving. It has changed a lot in the last few years and it's going to continue to change.

"There are many Saudis in different sports doing things for the first time. It's part of the plan, part of Vision 2030." That vision has seen Saudi Arabia host a raft of other sports such as Formula One, the Dakar Rally, high-profile football, cycling, Formula E and boxing events.

Saudi officials argue that they come within the remit of the country's "Vision 2030" to increase its openness.

But there has been criticism from human rights organisations amid accusations of "sportswashing" -- using sport to divert attention away from not only domestic rights issues but also Riyadh's involvement in Yemen's seven-year war which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and millions more displaced in what the UN calls the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

But that was not on Abdi's mind as he finished ahead of skiers from Timor-Leste, India and Jamaica.

"The more diverse the sport, the better the sport," he said.

"This is the beginning, not just for Saudi Arabia but for many nations and hopefully in the future we see more countries and more teams contending."

Related Topics

India Football Dead World Snow Sports United Nations Winters Cycling Yemen Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Beijing Dakar Alpine Salt Lake City Austria Italy Jamaica Saudi Arabia Switzerland Sweden Lebanon Border Sunday 2016 Gold Olympics From Best Million Arab Boxing Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

5 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

11 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>