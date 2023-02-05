Abdul Hameed Lone demands 'right to self determination' for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Hurryait Leader Abdul Hameed Lone, here on Sunday, expressed commitment to stand with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and to support their demand for rights to self-determination.

Talking to APP, he said that India was oppressing Kashmiris and changing the demography of the disputed region.

He said that Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act.

He said that according to the resolution of the United Nations (UN), the Kashmiris had the right to exercise the inalienable right to self-determination via plebiscite.

He said the people of held-valley were forced to live under such a condition that they even could not breathe freely, "Kashmiri people has already rejected the revocation of articles 370 of the Indian constitution," he said.