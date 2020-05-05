Aberdeen chairman fears Scottish top-flight season is finished

Glasgow, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack admitted on Monday that the Scottish Premiership season is likely to be abandoned because of the coronavirus.

Cormack recently wrote to his Premiership counterparts urging them to examine ways of completing this season after the three Scottish lower league campaigns were ended.

The Scottish football authorities' Joint Response Group last week kicked off six committees designed to work with the Scottish Government in a bid to get into a position to restart the top-tier campaign.

The Scottish Football Association and SPFL will hold talks with sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick on Tuesday along with other governing bodies.

But United States-based businessman Cormack accepts restarting is looking a forlorn task, especially when the French and Dutch seasons have been ended.

"The key priority isn't necessarily if we finish 19/20, which is looking more unlikely as the days go by, but is really how do we get back to playing football safely and as quickly as we can?" Cormack told Red tv.