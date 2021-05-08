UrduPoint.com
Abid Bats On But Pakistan Lose Three Wickets In Zimbabwe

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Abid bats on but Pakistan lose three wickets in Zimbabwe

Harare, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Abid Ali continued his marathon innings for Pakistan but lost three batting partners on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe as they looked to wrap up the two-match series on Saturday.

Opening batsman Abid had scored 151 not out as Pakistan reached 353 for seven at lunch at Harare sports Club.

Abid took 74 balls to add 33 runs to his overnight score of 118. He had faced a total of 320 deliveries in an innings which included 20 fours.

Zimbabwe's bowlers restricted the tourists to 85 runs in 28 overs during the morning, claiming the wickets of Sajid Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Hasan Ali.

It could have been better for Zimbabwe, who missed out on an early strike when substitute fielder Wesley Madhevere failed to hold a straightforward chance at gully from nightwatchman Sajid off Blessing Muzaranbani in the third over of the day.

Sajid was on one and went on to score 20 and helped Abid see off the threat of Muzaranbani and Richard Ngarava with the second new ball, which was only ten overs old at the start of play.

Madhevere was fielding in place of Roy Kaia, who suffered bruising when he was struck on the left knee while fielding at short leg on Friday.

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs.

