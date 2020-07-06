Abinader claims victory in Dominican Republic presidential race

Santo Domingo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Opposition candidate Luis Abinader has claimed victory in the Dominican Republic's presidential race after voters on Sunday braved a worsening coronavirus outbreak to cast their ballots for a new leader and legislature.

Abinader is seeking to end 16 years of unbroken rule by the Caribbean nation's center-left Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), whose candidate Gonzalo Castillo was running second in a six-man field, according to pre-vote polls.

"We won, today we win, but we will never forget who we owe this victory to," the 52-year-old businessman said from a platform before dozens of followers at his campaign headquarters in the capital Santo Domingo.

His main rivals conceded defeat shortly after, although no official result has been announced.

According to data from the central electoral board, around 60 percent of ballots had been counted, with Abinader gaining 53 percent of those votes.

Castillo garnered 37 percent.

Gunfire outside a polling station in the capital left one person dead after an argument among opposing party activists turned violent, police said.

But elsewhere, the voting appeared to progress smoothly, with few disruptions despite the extra virus precautions.

"It's pretty fluid and very well organized. The truth is I didn't expect it," said Maribel Roman, a 47-year-old business consultant, as she waited for her turn to vote.

The election, which was pushed back from May 17, was held despite the epidemic's explosive spread, with the number of new COVID-19 cases hitting a record high Sunday for a third consecutive day.

Outgoing President Danilo Medina, who cannot seek another term under the country's constitution, was forced to impose a national lockdown, easing it only last week as parties made a final drive for votes.