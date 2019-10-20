UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Abominable' Won't Be Screened In Malaysia Over S. China Sea Map

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

'Abominable' won't be screened in Malaysia over S. China Sea map

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Animated film "Abominable" will not be shown in Malaysia after its distributor Sunday said it could not comply with censors' demands to cut a controversial scene showing Beijing's disputed claims in the South China Sea.

The decision comes after Vietnam pulled the Universal Pictures movie from theatres days ago and the Philippines' foreign secretary called for the segment to be excised.

"Universal has decided not to make the censor cut required by the Malaysian censor board and as such will not be able to release the film in Malaysia," United International Pictures Malaysia said in an email to AFP.

The animated film about a Chinese teenager helping a yeti return to his home shows a chart featuring the "nine-dash" line which sets out Beijing's expansive claims to the flashpoint waters.

By including the U-shaped line, the movie -- a joint production by Universal Pictures subsidiary DreamWorks and China's Pearl Studio -- has stumbled into a festering row that has long been a source of friction between Beijing and Southeast Asia.

Malaysia's film censorship board chief Mohamad Zamberi Abdul Aziz had said that the movie -- due for release on November 7 -- could be screened in the country "with the condition that the map, which has become controversial, is removed".

Beijing has based its claims to almost all the resource-rich South China Sea, which is home to important shipping routes, on historic documents. As well as the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are rival claimants.

The movie was released in Vietnam on October 4 but the country's main cinema franchise CGV said it would no longer show the film after it was notified about the map.

The cartoon also opened in Philippine cinemas earlier this month, with the adverse reaction not surfacing until later.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said that "of course they should cut out the offending scene".

A 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling said China's claim was without basis, something Beijing has ignored.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Beijing Brunei Philippines Malaysia Vietnam October November Sunday 2016 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

10 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

12 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

12 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.