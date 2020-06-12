UrduPoint.com
About 10 Dead In Militant Attack On I.Coast Border Post

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

About 10 dead in militant attack on I.Coast border post

Korhogo, Ivory Coast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Suspected militants attacked an army frontier post on Ivory Coast's border with Burkina Faso overnight, killing around 10 people, the military said on Thursday.

It is the first assault by extremists on Ivorian soil since March 2016, when a raid on the southeastern beach resort of Grand-Bassam left 19 people dead.

Dozens of gunmen targeted the frontier post at Kafolo in northeastern Ivory Coast in a pre-dawn operation, an Ivorian security source said.

Giving a provisional toll, armed forces chief of staff Lassina Doumbia said "around 10" people were killed at the post, which was manned by army personnel and gendarmes, while six were wounded and an attacker was "neutralised".

"Investigations are under way to determine the nature, circumstances and final toll of this attack," Doumbia said in a statement.

"In the meantime, urgent steps have been taken in the area, in particular placing all troops on alert and carrying out search operations for the assailants." Ivorian and Burkinabe sources earlier put the toll at 10 and 12 dead respectively, and both said two people were listed as missing and an assailant killed.

"This is a terrorist attack. We had information about this threat of drug traffickers allied to terrorists to gain access to a port area," Defence Minister Hamed Bakayoko said as he greeted the wounded at Abidjan airport at the end of the day.

The army will conduct air raids in the coming days and will "strengthen our presence around the frontier", he said.

"The response will be proportionate to the attack," he said.

