UrduPoint.com

About 30 Migrants Missing After Boat Capsized Off Libya: Italian Coastguard

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 01:10 AM

About 30 migrants missing after boat capsized off Libya: Italian coastguard

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Italy's coastguard said Sunday that approximately 30 migrants were missing following an attempted early-morning boat rescue off the Libyan coast.

Their boat capsized while a cargo ship was trying to save them.

"During the rescue operations by the motor vessel... the boat capsized during the transfer of the migrants: 17 people were rescued and recovered by the vessel while approximately 30 migrants were missing," the coastguard said in a statement.

Over the weekend, migrant charity groups had signalled that a boat carrying 47 people was drifting around 100 miles (160 kilometres) off the Libyan coast.

Alarm Phone, a hotline used by migrants in distress, first said on Sunday that migrants had drowned.

The coastguard said Alarm Phone had alerted Rome's rescue coordination centre to the presence of the boat on Saturday, also notifying Maltese and Libyan authorities.

A merchant vessel that headed towards the migrant boat reported problems performing a rescue due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, Libyan authorities -- responsible for search and rescue efforts in that area -- reported no available naval boats and requested the assistance of Rome, which sent three nearby merchant ships towards the boat, the coastguard said.

"The operations to transfer the migrants began at first light by one of the four merchant ships that had reached the boat in difficulty," the coastguard said.

After the 17 migrants were pulled onboard, the "Froland" vessel headed to Malta to disembark two migrants who needed urgent medical care.

Search operations were ongoing, it said.

Related Topics

Weather Rome Malta Sunday

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

6 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.