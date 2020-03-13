(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :China's tourism market is gathering steam as the novel coronavirus outbreak has been basically curbed, said a report from travel service provider Trip.com.

As of March 11, about 40 percent of the country's scenic areas with 5A-level ratings, the highest rating for Chinese tourist sites, reopened to the public, while scenic spots starting to accept reservations on the company's website exceeded 1,000, accounting for 25 percent of the total, the company said.

Provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Guangdong and Jiangxi were among the top 10 in terms of the number of reopened scenic spots, it said.

Ticket sales have been growing rapidly since scenic areas resumed operation, with the first seven days of March seeing a surge of 173 percent week on week.