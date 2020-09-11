About 500,000 People Evacuated In Oregon As Wildfires Rage
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:30 AM
Los Angeles, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Half a million people have been evacuated in Oregon, state officials said Thursday, as unprecedented wildfires rage along the US West Coast.
"Firefighters are prioritizing life safety as they battle a record 900,000 acres of wildfires across Oregon," a statement said.
"An estimated 500,000 Oregonians have been evacuated and that number continues to grow."