About 60 pct of flood-affected villages in Beijing resume power supply

BEIJING, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Nearly 60 percent of the 270 flood-affected villages in Beijing's districts including Fangshan, Mentougou, and Changping have restored power supply, said State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company on Sunday.

Fangshan and Mentougou are among the worst-affected areas in Beijing amid the latest round of rain-triggered floods. Meanwhile, all the 16 residential communities in the urban areas of Fangshan whose power supply had been affected have regained access to electricity.

About 4,620 workers, with electric generators and emergency vehicles, have been sent to Fangshan and Mentougou for further repair and restoration work on the power grid, according to the company.