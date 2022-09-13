Abraham fires Roma to win at Empoli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Empoli, Italy, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Tammy Abraham struck the decisive goal in Roma's 2-1 win at Empoli on Monday which put them a point behind a trio of sides leading the way in Serie A.

Roma are fifth but just behind Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan after Abraham forced home Paulo Dybala's cross from close range in the 71st minute.

The impressive Dybala had opened the scoring for the away side, who came into Monday's match off the back of two bad defeats at the hands of fourth-placed Udinese and Ludogorets, in the 17th minute with a beautifully guided shot after having already hit the post.

"We know it was going to be tough, coming into this we lost two games before so we needed this for our confidence. But we're happy to win," Abraham told Sky Sport Italia.

"I need to keep learning and improving. I'm coming off the back of an injury so I'm still getting my fitness back a little bit but I'm happy to score and help the team as much as possible.

" Jose Mourinho's side were looking at another poor result two minutes before the break when Filippo Bandinelli reacted brilliantly to bad Roma defending by guiding home a header from Petar Stojanovic's cross.

A draw would not have flattered Empoli who struck the woodwork through Martin Satriano and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and created opportunities after Akpa Akpro was sent off in the final few minutes.

But Abraham's second goal of the season was just enough to seal the three points, with Lorenzo Pellegrini also smacking a penalty off the bar with 10 minutes remaining.

Roma host HJK in the Europa League on Thursday before travelling to in-form Atalanta in their final match before this month's international break.