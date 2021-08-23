Abraham starts for Roma in Serie A opener

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Tammy Abraham will start for Roma in their opening Serie A fixture against Fiorentina on Sunday after signing from Chelsea earlier this month.

New Roma coach Jose Mourinho named the England international forward in the starting XI of his first match in charge of a Serie A club since winning the Italian top flight with Inter Milan in 2010.

On Tuesday Abraham, 23, completed a move to the Italian capital in a deal worth 40 million Euros ($47 million).

