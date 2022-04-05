Abramovich: surprise participant in Russia-Ukraine talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :When Turkey hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine last week, a familiar but unexpected face was seen among the officials and diplomats gathered in a wing of the former imperial Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

It was Roman Abramovich, the billionaire Russian tycoon and owner of Chelsea Football Club, who has long sought to strike a balance between cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West.

What was he doing at the Istanbul talks? "Abramovich participated in the negotiations as a member of the Russian delegation," explained Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said Abramovich's presence indicated that the oligarch was "trusted" by Moscow.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Abramovich had been making "sincere" efforts for peace since the first days of the war, adding that he had made a "positive" contribution to diplomatic efforts.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while Abramovich was not an official member of the delegation, he was involved in "ensuring certain contacts" between the Russian and Ukrainian sides, for which he had approval from both parties.

Adding to the intrigue, the Wall Street Journal last week reported that Abramovich had travelled to Kyiv earlier in March to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. While there, he suffered a suspected poisoning attack that temporarily affected his eyesight.