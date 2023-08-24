Absent Trump steals show at raucous Republican debate

Milwaukee, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Eight Republican presidential candidates faced off for the first Primary debate of the 2024 election cycle Wednesday -- with frontrunner Donald Trump stealing the spotlight, despite spurning the showdown.

Trump's snubbing of the two-hour Milwaukee event deprived a chasing pack of rivals, whom he leads by a large margin in polling, of the opportunity to take shots at him live on stage.

He instead gave a recorded interview with former Fox news star Tucker Carlson that was posted online minutes before the debate got underway.

But Trump still loomed over the debate, with his multiple prosecutions the subject of questions from the Fox News hosts moderating the event.

Candidates were asked to signal if they would support Trump as the party's nominee if he is convicted in one of the criminal cases he is facing.

Every candidate raised their hand except Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who waved his finger.

"Here's the bottom line. Someone's got to stop normalizing this conduct, OK," Christie said.

"Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States.

" He was loudly booed alongside Hutchinson, who added: "Obviously, I'm not going to support somebody who's been convicted of a serious felony." Trump will surrender to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday over his fourth indictment of the year, for an alleged criminal conspiracy to steal the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Trump said during his Carlson interview that it did not make sense for him to take part in the debate as he was leading his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination by 50 to 60 points in the polls.

He called Biden the "worst president in the history of our country" and suggested that the 80-year-old president may not be the Democratic candidate come election day in November 2024.

"I think he's worse mentally than he is physically, and physically he's not exactly a triathlete," Trump said.

"In many ways I'd love to run against him because his record's so bad."Trump also dismissed his four criminal indictments calling them "trivia, nonsense."