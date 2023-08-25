Open Menu

'Absolute Lie': Kremlin Rejects Prigozhin Killed On Its Orders

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

'Absolute lie': Kremlin rejects Prigozhin killed on its orders

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Kremlin rejected Friday rumours it had ordered the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, presumed to have died in a plane crash two months after leading a mutiny in Russia.

Speculation the Kremlin may have been involved has swirled since Wednesday, when a private jet reportedly carrying Prigozhin crashed between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

The rumours have been voiced by Western countries, Kremlin critics and even suggested by some pro-Kremlin figures.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as "tragic" to reporters on Friday and acknowledged public discourse around foul play and possible involvement of the authorities.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Petersburg May

Recent Stories

IHC criticizes trial verdict in Imran Khan's Thosh ..

IHC criticizes trial verdict in Imran Khan's Thoshakhana appeal case

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan has not made any formal request to join B ..

Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS: FO

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

6 hours ago
ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

6 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous