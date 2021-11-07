UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Pitch Curator Dies Before T20 World Cup Match

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 10:20 PM

Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Abu Dhabi cricket's long-serving pitch curator passed away on Sunday but the Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan went ahead as planned.

Mohan Singh died on Sunday morning after being in charge of the Abu Dhabi pitches for 15 years.

"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event," said a spokesman for the International Cricket Council.

