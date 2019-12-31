UrduPoint.com
AC Milan Agree Deal With Barca For French Defender Todibo - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 01:40 AM

AC Milan agree deal with Barca for French defender Todibo - reports

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :AC Milan have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign French central defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

The 20-year-old would join the Italian league strugglers on loan with a 20-million-euro ($22.

4 million) option to buy, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

Todibo joined Barcelona in January 2019 from French club Toulouse, but has made just five appearances for the Spanish giants.

AC Milan are 11th in the league, just seven points above the relegation zone, and have announced the return of Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a six-month contract.

