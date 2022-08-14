UrduPoint.com

AC Milan Begin Serie A Title Defence With Udinese Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 02:00 AM

AC Milan begin Serie A title defence with Udinese win

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :AC Milan began their Italian title defence with a 4-2 win over Udinese on Saturday as the new Serie A season got underway.

The champions bounced back from going behind with less than two minutes on the clock to claim the three points thanks to two goals from Ante Rebic, a Theo Hernando penalty and a strike from Brahim Diaz.

The margin of defeat was harsh on Udinese who acquitted themselves well in front of a raucous home crowd at the San Siro and went in level at two apiece at half-time.

However the three points and four goals were the perfect way to kick-off what is likely to be a tight title tussle in Italy, with rivals Inter Milan starting their bid to reclaim the Scudetto at newly-promoted Lecce later on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku will lead the line for Inter in their season opener after returning on loan from Chelsea this summer after just one year away.

Fans at a packed San Siro roared "we are the champions" as the team came out on a balmy summer's evening in Milan, but they were soon stunned into silence when Rodrigo Becao met Gerard Deulofeu's corner with a header which squeezed past Mike Maignan.

Milan responded and were ahead with less than a quarter of a hour gone after a long VAR check on a clash between Davide Calabria and Brandon Soppy led to Hernandez smashing in his 12th-minute spot-kick, before Rebic swept home the hosts' second three minutes later.

However a hugely entertaining first half ended with the Milan fans again wondering what was going on thanks to Adam Masina, whose diving header in the fourth minute of added time levelled the scores in spectacular fashion.

Masina then calmed the home side's nerves when he handed Diaz a tap-in to put Milan back ahead, unwittingly nodding Hernandez's cross into the Spaniard's path.

Diaz was at the heart of things again in the 68th minute, pressuring Roberto Pereyra in the Udinese area before nicking the ball and rolling back a low pass which Rebic stretched to push in the decisive fourth.

Atalanta won Saturday's other early match, 2-0 at Sampdoria through goals from Rafael Toloi and Ademola Lookman.

td/iwd

Related Topics

Loan Brandon Lecce Milan San Lead Italy From Chelsea AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

2 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

2 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

2 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

2 hours ago
 Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Ha ..

Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Haziri Bagh

3 hours ago
 Japanese envoy felicitates Pakistan on Independenc ..

Japanese envoy felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.