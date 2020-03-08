UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Milan Fire Boban After Nine Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

AC Milan fire Boban after nine months

Milan, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :AC Milan have fired chief football officer Zvonimir Boban after just nine months in the job, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Former Milan midfielder Boban was brought in to replace Leonardo, who joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The 51-year-old Boban had expressed disappointment in the press at affairs at the club this week, and had a strained relationship with director Ivan Gazidis.

"The club thanks Zvonimir for his service to the club over the past nine months, and wishes him all the best for his future professional career," a Milan statement said.

Milan are seventh in Serie A, some 12 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Related Topics

Football Job Milan All Best PSG AC Milan

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

32 minutes ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

1 hour ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

1 hour ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

2 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.