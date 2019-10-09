AC Milan sack coach Giampaolo, Pioli set to take over

Milan, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :AC Milan on Tuesday sacked coach Marco Giampaolo after just seven games in charge as the former European giants slipped to 13th place in Serie A, with former Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli reportedly poised to take over.

"AC Milan announces it has relieved Mr. Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the First Team," the club said in a statement.

"The Club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career." Giampaolo replaced former Milan hero Gennaro Gattuso, who had lead the club to fifth last season, in the summer but after a run of four defeats that includes a 2-0 derby defeat to Inter the seven-time European champions are just three points above the relegation zone after seven league games.

The 52-year-old struggled from the outset at cash-strapped Milan, who lost their Europa League berth this season for breaching UEFA's financial fair play rules.

Saturday's 2-1 victory at Genoa wasn't enough to save the former Sampdoria boss, who had been the seventh coach to sit on the Milan bench in the past five years.

Pioli is reported to be set to take over the ailing club, who won the last of their 18 Italian league titles in 2011.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Pioli was set to sign a two-year contract on Wednesday morning worth 1.5 million Euros ($1.64 million).

Pioli has spent his entire 16-year coaching career in Italy with clubs including Bologna, Lazio, Inter and Fiorentina, but has never won a trophies as coach, causing the #PioliOut hashtag to trend worldwide on Twitter thanks to the angry reaction from Milan fans.

The 53-year-old guided Lazio to the Champions League in 2015 and was coach of Fiorentina when captain Davide Astori died in his sleep ahead of a match last year.

It is hoped he can bring stability to the club that has experienced its share of backroom drama after being sold twice in the last two years.

Italian media mogul and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to Chinese businessman Li Yonghong in 2017 with US hedge fund Elliot Management assuming control in July 2018.

Ex-Brazil international Leonardo stepped down as sporting director earlier this year to move to Paris Saint-Germain with former stars Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban taking over.