UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Milan Sign French Left-back Hernandez From Real Madrid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

AC Milan sign French left-back Hernandez from Real Madrid

Milan, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :AC Milan have signed French left-back Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid for a reported fee of 20 million Euros ($22.46 million), the struggling Italian giants announced on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who came through the youth system at Marseille, has signed a five-year deal with Milan.

Hernandez spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, scoring one goal in 28 appearances.

He only played 23 competitive games for the Real first team, and it was no surprise to see him leave after coach Zinedine Zidane signed his fellow French left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon for around 50 million euros.

Milan are in a period of transition after coach Gennaro Gattuso left the club, with Marco Giampaolo taking over and Paolo Maldini and Zvonomir Boban arriving as directors.

The seven-time European champions narrowly missed out on the Serie A top four last season to fail in their bid to secure a first Champions League campaign since 2013-14.

Related Topics

Loan Marseille Lyon Milan From Top Real Madrid Coach AC Milan Million

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

42 minutes ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

1 hour ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

2 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

2 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

2 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.