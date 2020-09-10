UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Milan Sign Italy Starlet Tonali

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

AC Milan sign Italy starlet Tonali

Rome, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :AC Milan have signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from relegated Brescia, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Milan said they had brought in rising star Tonali on loan with an option to buy, with the 20-year-old realising his dream move to the club for which his idol Gennaro Gattuso played for 13 years.

Milan did not specify the details of the deal nor the length of the loan period but Italian media report Tonali has signed a five-year contract with the seven-time European champions.

Tonali's short move across the northern region of Lombardy was made official after the midfielder had completed his medical on Wednesday afternoon, after which he stopped to greet his new supporters.

His performances for Brescia last season earned widespread praise and comparisons with Andrea Pirlo, even though he is such a fan of Gattuso and Milan that he asked the World Cup winner, now coach of Napoli, if he could wear the number eight as his hero did during his glory days.

Milan kick-off their Serie A season on September 21 when they host Bologna, four days after starting their Europa League campaign in a qualifying match at Shamrock Rovers.

Related Topics

Loan World Bologna Milan Buy Italy September Media From Coach AC Milan

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

56 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

1 hour ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

2 hours ago

US Sees More Flexibility in Talks to Resolve Qatar ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.