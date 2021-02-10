UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC352 Helicopter Completes Low-temperature Flight Test

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

AC352 helicopter completes low-temperature flight test

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The AC352 mid-sized utility helicopter has completed a low-temperature flight test, the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC) announced on Wednesday.

It marked a significant step forward for this civilian helicopter model to receive its airworthiness certification tests, the AVIC said.

The AC352 conducted the low-temperature flight test and other tests on its aero-engine performance at Jiansanjiang airport, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

During the flight tests, which lasted 29 days, the AC352 conducted 33 flight hours and 54 flight movements.

It completed 29 related subjects to verify its performance in a low-temperature environment at minus 30 degrees centigrade.

Developed by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry, the AC352 is a mid-sized twin-engine utility helicopter. It can carry up to 16 passengers with a 7.5-tonne maximum take-off weight and a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers. In the next step, professionals will further verify the AC352's performance in a regular environment, according to the AVIC.

Related Topics

China Harbin Industry Weight Airport

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

43 seconds ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

45 seconds ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

47 seconds ago

Kiln sealed, owner booked

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 1.91 pct higher

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.