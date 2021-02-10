AC352 helicopter completes low-temperature flight test

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The AC352 mid-sized utility helicopter has completed a low-temperature flight test, the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC) announced on Wednesday.

It marked a significant step forward for this civilian helicopter model to receive its airworthiness certification tests, the AVIC said.

The AC352 conducted the low-temperature flight test and other tests on its aero-engine performance at Jiansanjiang airport, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

During the flight tests, which lasted 29 days, the AC352 conducted 33 flight hours and 54 flight movements.

It completed 29 related subjects to verify its performance in a low-temperature environment at minus 30 degrees centigrade.

Developed by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry, the AC352 is a mid-sized twin-engine utility helicopter. It can carry up to 16 passengers with a 7.5-tonne maximum take-off weight and a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers. In the next step, professionals will further verify the AC352's performance in a regular environment, according to the AVIC.