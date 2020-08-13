Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :David Accam's 86th-minute strike lifted Nashville SC to their first-ever Major League Soccer victory Wednesday, a 1-0 win over FC Dallas.

The league's first match back in regular-season play came in the wake of the MLS is Back Tournament -- which saw clubs competing in a quarantine "bubble" in Florida after the coronavirus pandemic brought play to a halt in March.

FC Dallas and Nashville both missed that event, forced to withdraw after multiple positive COVID-19 test results among players and staff.

Scoring chances were few and far between for the clubs who hadn't played in five months.

Veteran midfielder Accam came off the bench in the 82nd minute and four minutes later he dribbled through a weary Dallas defense and fired a left-footed shot that skidded past goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer.

Dallas pressed for a late equalizer, but Nashville -- playing their inaugural season -- held on for the victory.

Nashville head coach Gary Smith wasn't with the club after a positive COVID-19 test that proved to be a false result.

Although he's since had two negative tests, Smith was unable to rearrange his travel plans to make it to Dallas, where 2,912 fans were in attendance.

Dallas and Nashville are scheduled to play again on Sunday as they play catch up with the rest of the league, who each counted three MLS is Back tournament matches among their regular season results.