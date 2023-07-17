ACCD organizes a training course on rehabilitation,iIntegration of children in safe places

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD) organized yesterday in Cairo a training course entitled "Work to rehabilitate and integrate the children in safe places", in cooperation with the National Center for Child Culture of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, along with the support of the Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND).

The three-day training course, attended by more than 25 specialists in the fields of child culture, focuses on enabling children to benefit from arts, culture, sports, self-development skills, and dialogue. --