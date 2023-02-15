ACCD signs MoU with Bibliotheca Alexandrina

(@FahadShabbir)

Alexandria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD) and President of the Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND), signed on Tuesday evening a memorandum of understanding with Dr. Ahmed Zayed, the Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina at the library's headquarters in Alexandria.

In his speech during the signing ceremony of the memorandum, Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal expressed his happiness at being in the Library of Alexandria to celebrate the strengthening of the relationship between it and ACCD, and to strengthen partnership through the conclusion of a joint cooperation protocol, praising what he witnessed during his tour of the library and its departments.

He also stressed the Council's keenness to cooperate with the Bibliotheca Alexandrina through holding cultural forums, and promoting everything related to the empowerment of the Arab child, in an effort to reach our ultimate goal and achieve sustainable development in our societies.

For his part, the Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina expressed his happiness at signing a memorandum of understanding with the Council, stressing that the library puts childhood and youth issues at the top of its concerns through numerous projects, programs and initiatives.