Acceleration of global warming 'code red' for humanity

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :We ignored the warnings, and now it's too late: global heating has arrived with a vengeance and will see Earth's average temperature reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels around 2030, a decade earlier than projected only three years ago, according to a landmark UN assessment published on Monday.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) bombshell -- landing 90 days before a key climate summit desperate to keep 1.5C in play -- says the threshold will be breached around 2050, no matter how aggressively humanity draws down carbon pollution.

Years in the making, the sobering report approved by 195 nations shines a harsh spotlight on governments dithering in the face of mounting evidence that climate change is an existential threat.

Nature itself has underscored their negligence.

With only 1.

1C of warming so far, an unbroken cascade of deadly, unprecedented weather disasters bulked up by climate change has swept the world this summer, from asphalt-melting heatwaves in Canada, to rainstorms turning city streets in China and Germany into rivers, to untameable wildfires sweeping Greece and California.

"This report is a reality check," said Valerie Masson-Delmotte, who co-led hundreds of scientists in reviewing a mountain of published climate science.

"It has been clear for decades that the Earth's climate is changing, and the role of human influence on the climate system is undisputed."Indeed, all but a tiny fraction of warming so far is "unequivocally caused by human activities," the IPCC concluded for the first time in its three-decade history.

The world must brace itself for worse -- potentially much worse -- to come, the report made clear.