Accept election result, say parties backing B.Faso president

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Parties backing the president in Burkina Faso on Tuesday called for "respect of the results" of the presidential and parliamentary elections after the opposition threatened to reject them.

The Alliance of Parties in the Presidential Majority (APMP) urged all parties to respect the outcome of Sunday's poll in the west African country, lawyer Benewende Sankara told journalists in Ouagadougou.

Sankara also asked the candidates to take up any challenges they had with "the appropriate structures" if they should challenge the vote.

When the electoral commission began releasing the initial results of the poll on Monday, opposition parties said the presidential and parliamentary figures were "studded with fraud" and threatened "not to accept results marred by irregularities".

The day before the election, the opposition had already said that "massive fraud" was being prepared, filing a legal case against persons unknown.

Specific opposition complaints were the late opening or failure to open of some polling stations, the unprotected transport of ballot boxes, the lack of sufficient material and personnel in charge of the vote, and what they said were arbitrary changes in the mapping of polling stations.

But in his remarks Tuesday, Sankara responded: "The APMP considers that the flaws and insufficiencies that marred the voting process can in no way reflect any kind of intention to undermine the sincerity of the election.

