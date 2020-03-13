UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Investigators To Publish Sala Crash Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Accident investigators to publish Sala crash report

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Fourteen months after a plane crash claimed the life of footballer Emiliano Sala, British air accident investigators are to publish Friday their final report on the tragedy.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is to present the findings in a briefing at its headquarters in Aldershot, southern England.

Sala, 28, was killed when the plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the Channel on January 21 2018, days after he had joined then-Premier League Cardiff City from French side Nantes.

The single-propeller Piper PA-46 Malibu aircraft vanished from radar off the Channel island of Guernsey.

Sala's body was later recovered from the wreckage as part of a private, crowd-funded search, but Ibbotson's corpse has still not been found.

In August last year, the AAIB said Sala and Ibbotson -- who were the only people on board the plane -- were likely to have been exposed to "potentially fatal" levels of carbon monoxide.

Exposure at such levels "can reduce or inhibit a pilot's ability to fly an aircraft depending on the level of that exposure", it added.

Sala was signed to Cardiff for £15 million ($19 million, 17-million-euro) in a deal that had only been completed a few days before the crash.

The footballer travelled to the Welsh capital to complete the deal, then returned to northwest France to collect belongings and bid farewell to teammates.

Sala was returning to Cardiff to take part in his first training session there.

Following the incident, there were reports the pilot was not licensed to fly at night.

Earlier this week, British police said it would take no further action against a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Sala's death.

In June 2019, Dorset Police arrested a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire on suspicion of manslaughter by an unspecified unlawful act.

But Detective Inspector Simon Huxter said police "will not be seeking a formal charging decision... in relation to homicide offences".

Related Topics

Accident Police France Nantes Man David Cardiff January June August 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

8 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

8 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

8 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

8 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.