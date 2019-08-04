UrduPoint.com
Ackermann Wins First Stage Of Tour Of Poland -- And Two Jerseys

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Ackermann wins first stage of Tour of Poland -- and two jerseys

Kraków, Poland, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Germany's Pascal Ackermann won a sprint finish to claim the opening stage of the 76th Tour of Poland on Saturday, helping himself to two jerseys at the same time.

Ackermann, riding for the Bora-hansgrohe team, repeated his first stage win of 2018 as he dominated the 132km run which started and finished in Krakow.

His win gave him the leader's yellow jersey and the white jersey for being the leading sprinter and was also his seventh stage victory of the season, two of which came on the Giro d'Italia.

"I am super happy with my third win in Poland, the spectators are incredible and it makes it so much fun to ride here, of course I want to try to win tomorrow again, especially in the leader's jersey," said Ackermann.

1st stage results:1. Pascal Ackermann (GER/BOH) 2hr 57min 58sec, 2. Fernand Gaviria (COL/UAD) same time, 3. Fabio Jakobsen (NED/DQT) s.t, 4. Max Walscheid (GER/SUN) s.t, 5. Danny van Poppel (NED/TJV) s.t

